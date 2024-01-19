Paul Mescal says Irish family viewing sex scenes with Andrew Scott is ‘tricky’

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal have both said that having their Irish families watch their sex scenes in the cinema will be a difficult prospect to navigate.

The Irish actors star together in romantic fantasy drama All Of Us Strangers, which sees them play neighbours who strike up a relationship.

Mescal, known also for his intimate scenes in romantic drama series Normal People, told BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show: “With the Irish premiere, trying to allocate tickets to all the aunties and uncles is a tricky business.

“They have seen my bum before but there is a little more going on in this movie I would say.”

Paul Mescal, who starts in All Of Us Strangers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott, also known for Sherlock and Fleabag, said: “I don’t want to be there when my parents watch it.”

Mescal, from Maynooth, received a Bafta nod for supporting actor on Thursday for All Of Us Strangers after last year being nominated at the awards show for best actor for Aftersun.

The film, which also looks into the grief of Scott’s character losing his parents, was nominated for a total of six Baftas, which also includes best director for Looking series writer Andrew Haigh and outstanding British film.

Dublin-born Scott said: “It is a hard film to talk about because it sounds nuts, but it is beautiful and very emotional.

“There is a coming out story within it and it’s about how to love and how to love with courage.

“It has really been embraced by so many people. To see the film is to love the film and we are very proud of it.”

Mescal, who was also nominated for a best actor Oscar for Aftersun about a father coping with mental health challenges while on holiday with his daughter, is also about to star in Gladiator 2.

The original film, released in 2000, became a global hit and received 12 Academy Award nominations, taking home five gongs including best actor for Russell Crowe as the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius.

In Gladiator 2, Sir Ridley Scott returns to direct as does Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucilla, the sister of emperor Commodus.

Actor Russell Crowe with his Oscar for best actor in the film Gladiator (William Conran/PA)

Mescal, who will reportedly play Lucilla’s grown-up son Lucius, said: “I finished filming yesterday and survived. It’s done. I am not allowed to say anything, but it will be out at thanksgiving this year.”

Also joining Graham Norton on the couch was The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Barbie and High Fidelity star Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Ben-Adir, who is starring this year in biopic Bob Marley: One Love as the reggae musician, said he was “scared” on the first day of filming on set.

The 37-year-old British actor said: “I didn’t know much about his story, so I talked to a lot of his friends and family. He was such an icon and a hero, but I wanted to find out who he was as a man and as a father.”

Norton’s show also saw performances from Indie rock band The Last Dinner Party.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.