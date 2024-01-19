Emily In Paris star Ashley Park says she had hospital treatment for septic shock

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has revealed that she spent her new year in hospital after a bout of tonsillitis “spiralled into critical septic shock”.

The 32-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, shared details of how several of her organs got infected during a holiday in an Instagram post on Friday.

Alongside a series of photos of her in hospital, she said she was “grateful” that her health had improved despite what she had initially been told.

She wrote: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Septic shock is a life-threatening condition that happens when your blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level after an infection, according to the NHS Inform website.

The actress said she was most grateful to her Emily In Paris co-star Paul Forman, praising him for being “unconditionally by my side through all this”.

Forman plays Nicolas de Leon, a businessman and Mindy’s love interest, in series three of the Netflix series.

Among the photos, Forman could be seen kissing Park’s forehead and in another holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed.

In another clip, Park captured Forman braiding her hair for her.

She added: “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.

“I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park also thanked the medical staff who worked “tirelessly” with her as well as her “personal team of heroes at home” who supported her.

She added: “I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery… but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.

“Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send support to Park including her Emily In Paris co-star Lily Collins who said she could “hardly look” at the pictures without crying.

She added: “I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan wrote “wishing you a full recovery, sending love”, while filmmaker and actor Dan Levy commented with a heart emoji.

Park has previously opened up about how she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, when she was aged 15.

She previously told fitness magazine Shape that after spending nearly a year in the hospital going through chemotherapy, she made it her “mission” for it not to affect her life.

Park has starred in the last three series of hit drama Emily In Paris, which is set to return for a fourth season.

Collins, who plays the titular character, revealed that the team were back working in Paris on the new series in an Instagram post on Friday.

The actress shared a picture of her posing with the script while wearing a navy outfit which featured small Eiffel Towers on it.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good.

“Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”