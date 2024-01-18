Snoop Dogg’s daughter suffers ‘severe stroke’ at age 24
Cori Broadus revealed she had experienced the health scare in an Instagram story post to her more than 650,000 followers on Thursday.
Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus has suffered a “severe stroke” at age 24.
Alongside a photo of what appeared to be her lying in a hospital bed, Broadus wrote: “I had a severe stroke this am.
“I started breaking down crying when they told me.”
In a follow-up post, she could be seen wearing a pink fluffy hoodie and a blue face mask – but her facial features were blocked by text which read: “Like I’m only 24.
“What did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”
US rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, shares Cori with his wife Shante.
The couple also share two sons, 29-year-old Corde and 26-year-old Cordell.
The Californian-born rapper shot to fame following the success of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.
Among his back catalogue are hits including Gin And Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot.
He has also featured in a string of films such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.
In 2018, the rapper released a cookbook, From Crook to Cook, which contains his favourite meals including OG (original gangster) chicken and waffles, mile-high omelette and dirty south gumbo.