Andrew Scott, Greta Gerwig and Leonardo DiCaprio among Bafta snubs

Andrew Scott, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are among the surprising omissions from the Bafta film nominations.

Irish actor Scott had been widely tipped for recognition from the British academy for his moving performance in the drama All Of Us Strangers, an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel Strangers.

Scott’s co-stars Claire Foy and Paul Mescal were both recognised, as was director Andrew Haigh, whose screenplay was also nominated, while the movie received a nod for outstanding British film.

Andrew Scott had been widely tipped for recognition for All Of Us Strangers but was not nominated (Ian West/PA)

Barbie filmmaker Gerwig was a conspicuous omission from the best director category, where only one woman was nominated – Justine Triet for Anatomy Of A Fall.

The film also did not make the cut in the best film category, despite nods for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and for Gerwig’s screenplay, which she wrote with husband Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig was not the only director notable by their absence in the nominations on Thursday – Martin Scorsese was also not recognised for his western crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Martin Scorsese was not nominated for his western crime Killers of the Flower Moon (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were also snubs for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, with supporting actor Robert De Niro the only performer to land a nomination.

Earlier this month Gladstone won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama – the first indigenous actress to win the award – and she is considered a lock for an Oscar nomination.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose film Poor Things received 11 nominations including best film, was also snubbed.

Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of Poor Things, has not received a nomination for best director despite the film being in the running for best film (Ian West/PA)

Jeffrey Wright, who has been widely nominated for his turn in American Fiction, as a frustrated novelist, who pens a book that propels himself into the centre of the hypocrisy he disdains, was missing from the list, as were Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, who have been lauded for their supporting performances in Poor Things.

British film One Life, which stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as a stockbroker who helped save 669 children from the Nazis in World War II, was entirely overlooked, as was drama May December, and Nyad, a biopic about swimmer Diana Nyad starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.