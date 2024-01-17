Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to off-trail hike in Yellowstone thermal area

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to two charges he walked out of bounds in a restricted area of Yellowstone National Park in the US.

The former James Bond star, 70, allegedly hiked in an off-limits area near Mammoth Hot Springs on November 1, which would violate several closures in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana border.

On January 4, Brosnan’s lawyer Karl Knuchel filed court documents to the US District Court of Wyoming issuing not guilty pleas to two charges made against the Irish actor.

Pierce Brosnan plead not guilty to two charges against him (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Knuchel also requested a cancellation of the scheduled hearing on January 23 to be replaced with a status conference, which was approved by the US magistrate judge, with US outlets reporting it had been rescheduled for February 20.

Mammoth Hot Springs is a scenic tourist spot with hot springs alongside travertine terraces, while going out of bounds can prove dangerous with water at or near boiling point.

Brosnan played Bond on the big screen four times from 1995 to 2002, before Daniel Craig took over the role.

He also starred in the 1980s TV series Remington Steele and is known for starring roles in the films Mrs Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!.