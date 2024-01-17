No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani tops Coachella 2024 line-up

A surprise No Doubt reunion with Gwen Stefani has topped the 2024 Coachella line-up announcement, alongside headline acts Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

The two-time Grammy winning band, best known for songs including Just A Girl and Don’t Speak, are named on the bill but it is unclear which dates they will feature.

The world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert, is due to return this year over two weekends – April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

“We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!,” the official Instagram for No Doubt said, which tagged Stefani.

It comes almost a decade since their last reunion in 2015, having sporadically performed together since their hiatus in the early noughties.

The Coachella line-up will also see US singer Del Rey, who rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die, headline the Friday slots.

It comes after she arrived late for her performance at the British Summer Time (BST) festival in London, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

Lana Del Rey will headline the Friday sets (Danny Lawson/PA)

Friday’s line-up also includes Mexican singer Peso Pluma, South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, and British singer-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse – who is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile Tyler, The Creator, who last played at the festival in 2018, will headline the Saturday shows alongside British rock band Blur, US rapper Ice Spice and Brits Rising Star 2024 winners The Last Dinner Party.

Doja Cat, who performed at the festival in 2022, will top the Sunday shows with US singer Bebe Rexha billed to perform alongside British star Olivia Dean.

It comes after the festival ran into problems with headline acts over the last two years.

Last year, Frank Ocean pulled out of his second headline performance due to a leg injury, while Kanye West, also known as Ye, was due to headline in 2022 but the line-up was updated weeks before the event.