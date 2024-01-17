Jake Cornish explains reason for leaving Love Island villa

Jake Cornish has told his fellow Love Island contestants that he is quitting the villa because he has not made a romantic connection.

The reality star, 26, announced his departure from the all star show just days after the start of filming after he was placed into a couple with his ex Liberty Poole.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday night, he calls everyone to the firepit where he tells his fellow islanders: “I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with.

“I just want to let you all know I am going tonight.”

Georgia Harrison replies: “We all support you – we love you!”

Jake’s departure was confirmed at the end of Tuesday’s episode when voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, teased the next day’s show.

Stirling, 35, said: “Tomorrow night. It’s getting steamy in paradise and someone can’t take the heat.”

Jake and Liberty were in a relationship during series seven of the dating show in 2021, but they called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

In the launch show, the pair were once again brought together after the public voted for who they wanted to be coupled up.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series sees past contestants return to the villa for a second chance of love.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, tensions flare between Callum Jones and his ex girlfriend Molly Smith as she gets closer to Chris Taylor.

After Callum compliments Molly on her appearance, she replies: “This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way.

“It’s took three-and-a-half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation… you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”

Chris later takes Molly to the snug for some privacy, where he jokes that if you stare into someone’s eyes for two minutes you are meant to fall in love.

He says: “Well for women, it’s over two minutes. For men it’s actually 8.2 seconds…I’ll be there a lot sooner than you will be, but I think we should try it.”

When Molly asks if Chris wants to fall in love with her, he replies: “We can try, it’s an experiment…”

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2.