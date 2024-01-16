The Bear takes early lead at the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Bear has taken an early lead at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hollywood stars descended at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the annual awards, which were pushed back from September due to the US actors’ and writers’ strikes, to celebrate the best in television.

Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear, telling the audience: “I love this show so much, it filled me up.

Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Thank you to all those who have stayed close to me, especially in the last year. Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri won the Emmy Award for best supporting actor and actress in a comedy respectively.

Edebiri said: “This is a show about family and found family and real family and my parents are here tonight, I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid.

“I love you guys so much, thank you for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and black and proud of all of that.

“Probably not a dream to emigrate to this country and have your child be like ‘I want to do improv’ but you’re real ones.”

The Bear’s Christopher Storer also won two Emmy Awards for best directing and best writing on a comedy series, but could not make it to the ceremony.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge won best supporting actress in a drama series, using her speech to thank “all the evil gays”.

She added: “I had a little dream in my little town and it did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream.”

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for The White Lotus (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An emotional Niecy Nash-Betts won best supporting actress in a limited series for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work, thank you, and you know who else I want to thank. I want to thank me, for believing in me. And doing what they said I could not do,” she said.

“Finally I accept this award on behalf of every black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet over policed – like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor.

“As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power and baby I’m going to do it until the day I die – Mumma I won!”

Comedian Anthony Anderson opened the 75th Emmy Awards with a nod to a handful of classic TV shows, including Good Times and The Facts of Life, while Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker appeared on stage to honour Miami Vice.