Aitch and You Me At Six among Brits Week line-up in aid of War Child

Aitch, You Me At Six and Keane are among the acts set to perform at this year’s Brits Week concerts in support of War Child.

Brits Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party, Irish singer CMAT, South African pop star Baby Queen and Australian rock band Pendulum are also on the line-up of gigs, which are held in the run-up to the Brit Awards and raise money for children whose lives have been affected by war.

Rock band You Me At Six will kick of the proceedings on February 19 at Concorde 2 in Brighton while Irish singer Cian Ducrot will play at Union Chapel in London on the same night.

Indie rock band Keane, known for hits including Somewhere Only We Know and Everybody’s Changing, will perform at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on February 20.

February 21 features a bumper bill with Brit award-winning rapper Aitch taking over at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire while Baby Queen play Lafayette and Northern Irish rock band Ash will perform at The 100 Club.

They will be followed by Pendulum taking to the stage at Here at Outernet on February 23 and post-punk musical duo Sleaford Mods playing on February 28 in Scala, both located in London.

The day before the annual award ceremony on March 2, rising stars CMAT and Venbee will perform at Bush Hall and Omeara respectively.

Indie rock group The Last Dinner Party, who have been named as BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024, will close out the string of concerts on March 4 at the The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge.

The Last Dinner Party will close out the string of shows (Ian West/PA)

The senior music manager at War Child, Clare Sanders Wright, said: “I am so excited to announce the line-up for Brits Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child.

“The past year is one that we will never, ever forget. Children have paid with their homes and their lives for wars they didn’t start.

“And then, there are the children who don’t make the headlines – children who might be completely forgotten. But there is hope. War Child help children put the pieces back together.

“The money raised from Brits Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe. Whether it’s mental health first aid, food, or shelter, War Child work in the hardest-to-reach places to ensure that children and their families have hope for a brighter future.

“We are so grateful to the artists and our partners for supporting Brits Week 24. Thank you.”

Keane will perform in Brits Week (Yui Mok/PA)

BPI chief executive Jo Twist added that the annual series of concerts is an “integral part of the excitement” in the lead up to the awards show as it allows people to experience “great British music”.

She added: “Crucially, it raises vital funds to support the work of War Child on behalf of children experiencing conflict around the world – work which has never been more critical.

“This year we have another brilliant line-up of must-see gigs, and the BPI thanks our partners AEG Presents, Bauer Media Audio UK and War Child, and, of course, the amazing artists and their record labels, whose passionate support makes it all possible.”

Since Brits Week launched in 2009, the shows have raised more than £7 million for War Child.