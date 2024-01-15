Carol Kirkwood shares details of ‘blissful’ and ‘romantic’ winter wedding

Carol Kirkwood has said her winter wedding last month was “blissful” and “romantic”.

The BBC weather presenter tied the knot with partner Steve Randall in a small ceremony in Buckinghamshire in December.

The 61-year-old Scottish star told BBC Breakfast: “I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been.

“You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day.”

She added: “It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing.”

When presenter Jon Kay quipped: “Does that mean you had all the sherry?”, she replied: “You know me far too well.”

Kirkwood said she had been “quite overwhelmed and very touched” by all the good wishes she had received from Breakfast viewers about her “perfect day”.

Asked how the weather was for the ceremony, she said: “There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it.”

Kirkwood revealed the couple were engaged on BBC Breakfast in May 2022, saying she had had “absolutely no idea” her partner was going to propose.

Sharing photos from the wedding on social media last month, she said: “A day we will never forget. We are bursting with happiness. It wasn’t a ‘secret’ wedding, just a private one.”

Kirkwood was previously married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood before they divorced.