Kym Marsh on her father’s death: For the first time, I have no words

Kym Marsh has spoken about the death of her father, saying she has “no words”.

David Marsh died on Friday surrounded by his family following a “long battle with prostate cancer”.

Kym Marsh posted a short tribute on Instagram on Sunday.

The former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer, 47, wrote: “For the first time in my life….I have no words.

“I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight godbless.”

She received support from fellow BBC show Morning Live presenter Helen Skelton, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

McGuinness wrote: “A lovely, lovely man. Sorry for your loss Kym. x.”

Mr Marsh was diagnosed in 2021 with prostate cancer and his daughter raised awareness of his condition.

In 2022, during her Strictly Come Dancing stint, she spoke about wanting to make her father, who had been receiving prostate cancer treatment in hospital, happy.

Mr Marsh later appeared on Morning Live during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate about getting prostate examinations, as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition.

In November 2023, her parents appeared on the show to provide an update, with their daughter saying they were living “day by day”.

They said Mr Marsh’s cancer had spread into his bones – after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

A statement from the Marsh family confirmed his death on Friday and said he was a “much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many”.