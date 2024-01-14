Holly Willoughby gives ‘huge welcome’ to Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby has given a “huge welcome” to Stephen Mulhern as he becomes a permanent presenter on Dancing On Ice.

The presenter, 42, who left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa, has been hosting the ITV ice skating show since 2006.

Willoughby worked decades ago with Mulhern on ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 after Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday the series kicked off with an opening performance from the professional skaters and the introduction of the new celebrity contestants.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: “To the greatest show on ice, and let’s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.”

Schofield left ITV last year after admitting to a relationship with a male employee on This Morning.

Before the series returned, Mulhern wrote on X: “Today is the day! I can’t wait to be reuniting with @HollyWills at 6:30pm to kick off the brand new series of @DancingOnIce! Don’t miss it, live on @ITV!.”

In a post on Instagram, This Morning said: “So great to see @hollywilloughby back on our screens where she belongs. Good luck for tonight’s launch of @dancingonice – we’ll be watching!”