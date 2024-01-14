Dancing On Ice 2024: Who are the celebrity contestants?

As Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 for series 16, there are a total of 12 celebrity contestants taking part across the show.

They range from winter Olympic stars to musicians and actors when the ice dancing show launches in 2024 on Sunday.

Here is a round-up below:

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards

The former ski jumper, 60, was not originally scheduled to compete competition but with Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb being injured, he stepped in.

Edwards has also had his American skating partner Tippy Packard replaced by figure skater Vicky Ogden ahead of the series due to the injury.

The Olympian, whose real name is Michael Edwards, is known for being a daredevil but said he does not “want to hurt” himself when he makes his debut on the show on Sunday.

Edwards rose to fame in 1988 when he became the first British ski jumper to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1928.

His journey, where he finished last in both the 70m and 90m events, was made into the film Eddie The Eagle starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman.

Robin Johnstone and Ricky Hatton (Ian West/PA)

Ricky Hatton

The former world champion boxer, 45, was the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice and is partnered with Cirque du Soleil ice show performer Robin Johnstone.

Hatton, who has a professional record of 45-3, officially retired from boxing in November 2012 before returning to the ring for an exhibition match against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022.

He said he is using the opportunity to “overcome some fears” and he is in the right place since “everything’s moving forward and positive in my life” after battling issues with depression and alcohol.

Andy Buchanan and singer Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Spearritt

The S Club 7 singer, 42, has also acted in EastEnders, Primeval and Death In Paradise and is partnered with professional skater and Cirque du Soleil ice show performer Andy Buchanan.

She said her “health journey” of being in recovery from an autoimmune condition was the reason for joining the skating show.

Spearritt did not tour with what is now called S Club for the 25th anniversary of the 1990s pop group along with the other members last year following the death of fellow singer Paul Cattermole in April.

Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton (Ian West/PA)

Claire Sweeney

The 52-year-old actress joined ITV soap Coronation Street last year as Cassie Plummer and is partnered with American model and figure skater Colin Grafton on Dancing On Ice.

She has credits in TV shows Brookside, Doctors, Benidorm and Holby City and has also starred in productions that include 9 To 5 The Musical in 2022 and the 2011 UK tour of Legally Blonde.

Sweeney previously told Prima magazine she joined the show to challenge herself while dealing with “little vulnerabilities and anxieties with menopause”.

Simon Senecal and Amber Davies (Ian West/PA)

Amber Davies

After finding fame and winning ITV’s Love Island in 2017, Davies has had a successful career as an actress with West End roles.

Her first break was in 9 To 5, before joining the third season of CBBC’s Almost Never, alongside The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.

She also joined the cast of Back To The Future The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly and was in a Pretty Woman musical tour as Vivian Ward.

The 27-year-old Welsh-born star is partnered as a contestant with Simon Senecal.

Vanessa James and Greg Rutherford (Ian West/PA)

Greg Rutherford

The former Olympian, 37, previously trained to become part of Great Britain’s bobsleigh team for Beijing in 2022 but did not make the cut.

He won Olympic long jump gold on Super Saturday at the London Games almost eight years ago.

Rutherford’s fellow ice skating competitors have expressed that he will be competition in the series and he is partnered with Canadian skater Vanessa James.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Thomas

The former Celebrity Big Brother champion, 39, is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

In 2018, he played Rafael Humphreys in Australian soap opera Neighbours and his brother Adam Thomas was on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

“What I’ve learned is persistence (from Adam),” Thomas said. “Putting yourself out of your comfort zone isn’t necessarily a comfortable place to be but he’s been nothing but positive about his experience on Strictly.”

Annette Dytrt and Ricky Norwood (Ian West/PA)

Ricky Norwood

The former EastEnders actor, 40, was runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

He played Arthur “Fatboy” Chubb, for which he won an Inside Soap Award, on the BBC One show until December 2015 when his character was killed off in a Christmas storyline after five years.

Norwood, who is partnered with German skater Annette Dytrt, has also appeared in Netflix romantic comedy The Princess Switch: Switched Again and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Vanessa Bauer and Miles Nazaire (Ian West/PA)

Miles Nazaire

The Made In Chelsea star, 28, is partnered with German ice dancer Vanessa Bauer, who last year came runner-up with reality star Joey Essex.

As well as being in reality shows, such as Celebrity Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, he hosts a podcast called Playtime with his co-star Charlie Radnedge.

Brendyn Hatfield and Lou Sanders (Ian West/PA)

Lou Sanders

The 38-year-old comedian is partnered with American skater Brendyn Hatfield.

She has appeared on The Russell Howard Hour, Would I Lie To You?, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Live At The Apollo and QI.

Sanders has also written the book What’s That Lady Doing; False Starts And Happy Endings and worked with Mel Giedroyc.

Sylvain Longchambon and Roxy Shahidi(Ian West/PA)

Roxy Shahidi

The 40-year-old actress, who is best known as Leyla Harding in the ITV soap Emmerdale, is partnered with French ice dancer Sylvain Longchambon.

She previously revealed that she was supposed to compete before on Dancing On Ice but missed out due to pregnancy.

Shahidi said she is “really excited” about her daughter coming to watch the ice skating show.

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty(Ian West/PA)

Adele Roberts

The 44-year-old former BBC Radio 1 presenter is partnered with Scottish ice dancer Mark Hanretty.

She announced in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

In June 2022, she announced she was cancer-free.

She joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show.

In June, the BBC said she had “decided to leave”.