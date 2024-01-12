Shed Seven claim first number one album as they celebrate 30th anniversary

Shed Seven have claimed their first number one album with A Matter Of Time, almost 30 years on from the release of their debut LP.

Following news of their chart-topping album, Shed Seven said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to say we’re number one in the official albums chart this week with our album A Matter Of Time.

“It’s also our 30th anniversary. What a better way to start proceedings? We’re just getting started.

“Thanks everyone for the support over the years, and especially for buying this record.

“It’s much appreciated and we shall see you on the road.”

The indie rock outfit has also secured the best-selling album of the week in UK independent record shops, and debut atop the official vinyl albums chart.

The band has had the longest gap (more than 29 years) between a debut LP and first number one album from a British rock band, according to the Official Charts Company.

The alternative rock band formed in 1990 amid the burgeoning Brit pop movement and their debut album, Change Giver, peaked at number 16 following its release in 1994.

Ska revival band The Specials hold the overall record for the longest gap between their official albums chart debut and first number one LP, with 39 years and three months between eponymous 1979 release The Specials and 2019 chart-topper Encore.

Tim Wills, Paul Banks, Rick Witter, Rob Maxfield and Tom Gladwyn, from Shed Seven, celebrating their first number one album (Official Charts Company)

Four of the Shed Seven’s albums have made it to the UK chart’s top 10; A Maximum High in 1996, which peaked at number eight, Let It Ride in 1998, which peaked at number nine, Going For Gold – The Greatest Hits in 1999, which went to number seven and Instant Pleasures in 2017, which hit number eight.

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 offering, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is in at number two.

At number three is The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd, while Stick Season by American singer Noah Kahan has made it to number four.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 in 2023 and this has moved down to number five this week.

Over in the singles chart, the title track from Kahan’s latest album remains at number one, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor has jumped to number two.

The song features in the recently released Emerald Fennell-directed film Saltburn.

In third place is Lovin On Me by American Singer Jack Harlow, while Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe is in at number four and Greedy by Tate McRae has taken spot number five.