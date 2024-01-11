Carol Vorderman promises to ’cause a commotion’ as she joins LBC for Sunday show

Carol Vorderman has said she will be “using my voice to cause a commotion” as it was announced she is joining LBC to front a new Sunday programme.

The news comes two months after the former Countdown star left her BBC radio show saying she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

Vorderman has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

She said management had decided she should give up her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales over a breach of the guidelines.

She will now host her own Sunday afternoon programme on LBC from 4pm to 7pm.

The show will be “packed with opinion and intelligent debate”, according to the radio station, and will see Vorderman “tackling the biggest stories and issues that matter to LBC’s audience across the UK”.

Carol Vorderman will host a Sunday afternoon programme on LBC (LBC/PA)

The 63-year-old, who has been a guest presenter on the station in recent weeks, said: “I’m delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station.

“More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I’m looking forward to returning to a medium that I love.

“And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics!

“On Sunday afternoon, I’ll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion.

“I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t and I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour.

“And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan ‘The times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!”

LBC managing editor Tom Cheal said: “Now, more than ever, listeners want candid, intelligent debate where people are free to air their views openly.

“LBC’s callers provide a unique insight into what people right across the country are thinking and feeling, and I’m delighted Carol will be debating the big issues with them each week.

“Carol’s straight-talking and incisive opinions make her the perfect fit alongside what is already the UK’s best team of speech broadcasters, and I know she will help ensure LBC continues to lead the way as the home of the UK’s best opinion-led broadcasting.”

– Carol Vorderman’s show launches on Sunday January 14 at 4pm on LBC and Global Player.