SAG Awards – nominees in full

Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here are the nominees in full:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian