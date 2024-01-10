Jacob Elordi and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor among Bafta rising star nominees

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor are among five Bafta rising star nominees for 2024.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, How To Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce and Talk To Me’s Sophie Wilde are the other contenders named during a press conference at the Savoy Hotel in London on Wednesday.

Australian-born actor Elordi has recently starred in Saltburn, a thriller about high society, and as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the famous musician’s ex-wife, Priscilla.

Jacob Elordi, known for Saltburn, The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, is one of five nominees for the Bafta rising star award (Jeff Moore/PA)

The 26-year-old, also known for Netflix romance trilogy The Kissing Booth, said he is “deeply honoured” to be recognised.

His forthcoming projects include a Second World War series, based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker-winning novel, The Narrow Road To The Deep North, and Oh Canada, also starring Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Richard Gere.

Dynevor, 28, is best known for Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne, who has a romance with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) in the first season.

She has gone on to star in Netflix finance psychological thriller, Fair Play, about a relationship between co-workers, biopics The Colour Room and Bank Of Dave, and is set to appear alongside Zoey Deutch in Anniversary.

Dynevor said her nod is “a testament to the hard work of the entire team on Fair Play who brought this film to life”.

The English actress added: “I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects.”

Ayo Edebiri, with her Golden Globe, flanked by Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Edebiri, 28, who is in 2023 teen comedy Bottoms about a fight club started to find romance, said it is “wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination”.

The American comedian, writer and producer won a Golden Globe for best television female actor in a musical or comedy series as young chef Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White in Hulu hit The Bear and has been nominated for an Emmy for the same role.

“It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh,” she said. “I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.”

McKenna-Bruce has received a rising star nomination off the back of her critically-acclaimed performance in Molly Manning-Walker’s coming-of-age film How To Have Sex.

She has already scooped the best lead performance prize at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) for the Greece-set film about a teenage holiday.

Mia McKenna-Bruce won the best lead performance prize at the British Independent Film Awards (Jeff Moore/PA)

Manning-Walker is also known for Netflix’s Persuasion and BBC series The Dumping Ground and Tracy Beaker Returns.

The 26-year-old British actress said: “To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful. Thank you to the jury.”

Wilde said she is “so very excited and grateful” for her nomination and happy that horror film Talk To Me, about students who mess around with a hand that can possess people, is being recognised.

The 26-year-old Australian has also been in BBC drama You Don’t Know Me, ITVX’s Henry Fielding adaptation of Tom Jones and Netflix teen comedy Everything Now.

the winner will be announced at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards in February.