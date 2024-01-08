Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make first official appearance at Globes

Timothee Chalamet has made his first official public appearance with Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy.

The Wonka star, sporting an all-black ensemble with a glittering jacket, appeared alongside Jenner during the 81st ceremony in Los Angeles, as she was captured twiddling his necklace as the couple stared into each other’s eyes.

It comes after the pair first went public with their romance in September, after being spotted getting intimate at a Beyonce concert.

Chalamet, who has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards during his career including for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, was beaten to the prize for best actor in a musical or comedy by Paul Giamatti for his role in The Holdovers.

US actor Giamatti, who plays teacher Paul Hunham in the 2023 film, dedicated the award to teachers.

During the ceremony, Chalamet and Jenner, who found fame on reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, were pictured in their matching black outfits holding hands at the table.

The 26-year-old, who reached billionaire status as a makeup entrepreneur with her brand Kylie Cosmetics, shares two children with US rapper Travis Scott.