Rosamund Pike ‘smashed up’ face in skiing accident days before Golden Globes

Rosamund Pike has revealed she “smashed up” her face in a skiing accident just days before attending the Golden Globes.

The actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Saltburn, said she opted to wear a black Dior couture lace gown with a mesh top and structured black veil covering her face after the accident on Boxing Day.

Pike also said the ensemble was a tribute to her character, former model Elspeth Catton, telling Variety: “You have to channel it, don’t you?

“Either a weird funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding.

“It’s a protective veil. I had an accident over Christmas, I had a skiing accident, not what you want, not what you want when you’re coming to the Golden Globes on January 7.

“On December 26, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I need to do something.

“Actually it’s healed, but I fell in love with the look.”

Reacting to the fact the film has become an internet sensation, Pike said: “We are just grateful to all the fans who have embraced the film, all the people who have danced round the kitchen to Murder On The Dancefloor.”

Pike plays the mother of a wealthy Oxford student who invites a less privileged friend back to his family estate for the summer, where things take a dark turn.

Asked if there was a moment in the film where she thought ‘wow, they are going to go there’, she said: “The film evolved and got darker and more extreme as we went on so you can imagine me at the very end when I’m on the bed attached to all the ventilation systems, I’m playing unconscious with a tube down my throat.

“I know that Barry has about 10 minutes to do with me exactly what he will … and I thought he’s so unpredictable I have no idea what he’s going to do.”