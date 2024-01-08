Pedro Pascal says Willem Dafoe is ‘greatest American actor in our lifetime’

Pedro Pascal has praised Willem Dafoe as “my greatest teacher” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

US actor Dafoe, known for the diversity of roles he has played during his illustrious career, was awarded a star in the category of motion pictures in a ceremony which also saw Patricia Arquette take to the stand, alongside guests Mark Ruffalo and Guillermo Del Toro.

Dafoe is a four-time Academy Award nominee including for best supporting actor in Oliver Stone’s Platoon and best actor for his role as Vincent Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate.

Mark Ruffalo gestures as he attends a ceremony honouring Willem Dafoe with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I saw Platoon in the movie theatre with my father and he made me cry so hard my dad sent me to the bathroom, this was 1986 I was 10 years old and I still wanted to be an actor,” Pascal, who had his arm in a sling, told the audience.

“He redefines the concept of rebel and originality by making it about generosity, integrity, kindness and fun. Willem is a good time and an amazing friend.”

Pascal said the pair met in China where Dafoe took him out for his birthday, and the pair later appeared in 2017’s The Great Wall together.

“He has been my greatest teacher,” Pascal said.

Willem Dafoe poses with Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo and Pedro Pascal (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I’ll go as far to say he is the greatest American actor in our lifetime. You cannot compare his career to anyone’s, truthfully.

“So it is our fortune to have him and I personally am very grateful.”

Pascal ended his speech saying “I love you” before the pair kissed on stage.

Taking to the stage, Dafoe said: “I can’t stop smiling I feel like a real idiot, this is wonderful.

“When I think of the names of the people that I’ve watched all my life, some people I’ve worked with, some people I don’t know and a lot of people that I’ve admired, so it’s really humbling to be here and be part of this.

“…It is wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories and musing what is, was and most importantly could be, they make us feel closer to each other and connect us creating an important human dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology driven and divisive times.”

Willem Dafoe holds a plaque at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The actor also told the crowds of screaming fans that he is “really touched when people show up for me”.

Dafoe was snubbed for a Golden Globe award during the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday, where he was nominated for best male actor in a supporting role for Poor Things – in which he stars as Dr Godwin Baxter opposite Emma Stone and Ruffalo.

The film won best musical or comedy and best female actor in a musical or comedy went to Stone.

Born in Wisconsin, Dafoe has starred in dozens of Hollywood blockbusters including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Finding Nemo and John Wick.

Willem Dafoe, right, kisses his wife, Giada Colagrande (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Most recently he starred in Asteroid City, which marks his fifth collaboration with US filmmaker Wes Anderson, and much-anticipated upcoming film Beetlejuice 2 starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

Dafoe and director Giada Colagrande, who he married in 2005, have worked on four films together including Padre, A Woman and Before It Had A Name.

The actor closed his speech thanking his filmmaker wife “who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck”.