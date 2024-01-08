ASAP Rocky will face trial after pleading not guilty to claims he used firearm

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in Los Angeles.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Sitting in the courtroom wearing a grey suit with a white pin-striped shirt and navy striped tie, paired with a black coat, dark sunglasses and a gold earring, Mayers corrected Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin on the pronunciation of his name.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

After the musician pleaded not guilty, Judge Kerlin set the next pre-trial date for March 6 – and the court heard a trial must take place within 45 days after that date.

Mayers laughed when the judge said she was struggling to find a particular court document because “there are so many media requests I can’t get to it”.

The court also heard Mayers offer authorisation for his lawyers to appear on his behalf without his attendance at future hearings.

At the end of the hearing, Mayers wished the judge a “happy new year” before walking out of the courtroom.

It comes after Superior Court Judge ML Villar ruled in November that there is sufficient evidence for the rapper to stand trial, after his attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case.

The 35-year-old hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee shares two children with pop star Rihanna.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their son Riot Rose was born in August.