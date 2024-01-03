Jimmy Kimmel condemns Aaron Rodgers over ‘reckless words’ about Jeffrey Epstein

Jimmy Kimmel has condemned American football star Aaron Rodgers over “reckless words” linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

The late-night talk show host, who will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March, said the New York Jets quarterback’s claims “put his family in danger”.

Rodgers had suggested Kimmel will be named in documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Epstein, which are set to be made public after a court ruling in December.

Aaron Rodgers (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The individuals due to be named were given 14 days to appeal against the judge’s decision, meaning the details are likely to be released in early January.

Kimmel wrote on Twitter: “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney (Doug Peters/PA)

Rodgers, who sparked controversy with his anti-vaccine stance, had previously been branded as a “tin-foil hatter” by Kimmel.

The former Green Bay Packers star has been romantically linked to Hollywood actresses including Shailene Woodley and Olivia Munn.

Kimmel is married to writer Molly McNearney and the couple have two children. He also shares two children with his ex-wife.