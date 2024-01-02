Michelle Collins shares update on passport drama after she is stranded in Spain

EastEnders star Michelle Collins has announced a happy ending to a dramatic storyline that saw her stranded in Spain after losing her passport at the airport.

The actress, who plays Cindy Beale in the soap, was stranded in Malaga when she was supposed to be on set for filming.

She was issued with an emergency passport at the British Consul to get home after she was not allowed to board her flight back to the UK.

She wrote on Twitter: “Going home ! Sorted online , paid 100 quid for emergency document , appt this morning at 9 am at british consul .

“Phew little stressful to say the least but could’ve been lot worse am safe , fit and healthy Thanks to all the lovely people on here and friends who helped me xx”

Collins previously implored airline Easyjet for help after she misplaced her passport before her flight home.

She wrote: “Please @easyJet can you help me I have lost my passport at Malaga airport the police ( I have been there ) say it is up to the airline to let me fly home ,, my flight is at 8 30 pm tonight I am heading to the airport having just left the police station . Thank you Michele x”

She later updated followers that she had not been allowed to board the flight without her passport, writing: “Thank you most of you for your helpful comments , I wasn’t allowed to fly , went to embassy was closed applied for an emergency document online so let’s see what happens will go there when it opens in the morning .

“Supposed to be filming @bbceastenders but I’m alive and safe.”

Collins joined BBC soap EastEnders in 1988 and played the character of Ian Beale’s cheating wife Cindy until 1998.

She reprised the role for a short stint in 2014 for Children In Need before it was announced last year that her character was back from the dead and would be returning to Walford.

It was revealed that Cindy hadn’t died in childbirth, as had been thought, but had entered a witness protection programme and had taken on the identity of “Rose Knight”.