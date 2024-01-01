In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert

Music fans in the UK enjoyed a bumper year in 2023 after Liverpool hosted the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest while the stars descended on Windsor Castle for a concert to mark the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

The fifth instalment of the popular Indiana Jones film series also arrived while The Rolling Stones produced their first album of original material since 2005.

David Guetta performing during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena on February 11 (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles was the big winner on the evening, winning all four Brit Awards he had been nominated for (Ian West/PA)

Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven Oscars, including best picture, and best actress winner Michelle Yeoh (left) joined Florence Pugh at the Vanity Fair afterparty in March (Doug Peters/PA)

(l to r) Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That were among those to perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Camilla were joined by other members of the royal family at the celebration (Chris Jackson/PA)

Katy Perry gave renditions of her hits Firework and Roar (Chris Jackson/PA)

Soul superstar Lionel Richie was part of an international array of talent which also included Andrea Bocelli and Nicole Scherzinger (Chris Jackson/PA)

Halle Bailey, star of the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, at the film’s UK premiere in London in May (Ian West/PA)

Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in May (Peter Byrne/PA)

UK entrant Mae Muller (centre) reacts during voting in the Eurovision grand final. She ended in 25th place with 24 points (Peter Byrne/PA

Fans at the Eurovision final proved to be as colourful as ever (Peter Byrne/PA)

G4 were among those performing on stage in June during West End Live, a weekend of free live performances from West End musicals in Trafalgar Square (Jeff Moore/PA)

Stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were in London for the UK premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny at the end of June (Ian West/PA)

In September, Taylor Swift collected the award for song of the year for Anti-Hero at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Newark, New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA)

Mick Jagger (centre), who turned 80 in 2023, was joined by Ronnie Wood (left) and Keith Richards (right) for the launch of the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album in London in September (Ian West/PA)