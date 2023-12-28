Carol Kirkwood: I feel no pressure about how I look

Carol Kirkwood has said she feels “no pressure whatsoever” about her appearance.

The Scottish BBC weather presenter, 61, said one benefit of getting older is that you care so much less about what others think.

She told Prima magazine: “I feel no pressure whatsoever about how I look.

“I’m just into my 60s, but I think the positive is that you care less about what people think of you.

“You hear people’s opinions, but you don’t take them on board as much as when you’re younger.”

Carol Kirkwood is featured in Prima magazine (Prima UK/PA)

Kirkwood added she makes identical resolutions year on year, but never sticks to them.

She said: “My resolutions are always the same – the first one is to get fit and the second one is to lose wight.

“I fail by the second day of January on both. There’s always so much leftover food. And then I’m going to start again on Monday – but I never do!”

Kirkwood, who is also a successful fiction author, said it “will be nice to retire one day and focus on my writing” but at the moment she is embracing her dual jobs.

She said; “At the moment, I have two careers running in parallel and they’re both full-time, so it’s time-consuming.

“But I also love both of them and, if you want something done, ask a busy person. I can’t imagine I’ll be doing the weather when I’m 90 though!”

Kirkwood’s role as a weather presenter means she is often faced with the realities of climate change and said while it is important to relay the facts, she is sometimes impacted the the distressing images she sees.

She said: “Our weather is quickly becoming more extreme with climate change. More floods, higher temperatures.

Carol Kirkwood talked about her dual careers (Prima UK/PA)

“I’m there to impart a message (presenting the weather), so I have to be factual and get on with it, but, when I see the pictures of the aftermath of wildfires or flooding, I can’t help but feel emotional.”

Read the full interview in Prima’s February 2024 issue, on sale now.