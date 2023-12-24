Alison Hammond to be surprised with theatre tribute on This Morning special

Alison Hammond will be surprised with a seat named in her honour at her hometown theatre during the This Morning Christmas Day special.

In the two-hour festive edition of the ITV show, the TV presenter and her co-hosts Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Gyles Brandreth will sit down to open their presents from one another.

As a sequin-clad Hammond comes to receive her gift, O’Leary will reveal hers involves the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre, where she is currently starring in their pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk until January 28.

Presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

O’Leary says: “The Birmingham Hippodrome, it’s a very special place for you and a lifelong dream that you’re performing there.”

After Birmingham-born Hammond agrees it is a “massively” special place for her, he reveals: “So, we’ve named a seat ‘Alison Hammond, TV queen and pantomime star’.

“That’s named after you in perpetuity, forever.”

Hammond breaks down in tears at the news, saying: “I’m so sorry I’m crying, you don’t understand what that would have meant to my mum.”

O’Leary reveals they have one more surprise for Hammond as he adds: “With that in mind, we know you used to go there with your mother so we’ve got the next seat along, we’ve just named it after your mother.

“Now, we know also, we’ve talked about it many times that one of her favourite musicals was West Side Story so we’ve put ‘the most beautiful sound I ever heard, Maria’ on there.”

After O’Leary embraces an emotional Hammond, she thanks the team saying: “Thank you so much, that’s the best Christmas present I ever had. I love it, sorry I didn’t realise it was going to be a lovely present … I love it, thank you.”

Hammond has often spoken about her close relationship with her late mother, who died in 2020.

The show will also see MasterChef star John Torode offering up tips on how to upgrade your Christmas dinner, and EastEnders star Brian Conley and Vera actress Brenda Blethyn will discuss what to watch during the festive period.

British expats wanting to wish their families a merry Christmas will also feature as will scenes from Make-A-Wish UK families who are visiting Lapland.

Singer Alexandra Burke and Grammy award winner Gregory Porter will also perform during the Christmas Day special.

This Morning’s Christmas Day special will air from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.