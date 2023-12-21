Dan Snow reveals he almost ‘passed out’ after first Strictly special rehearsal

Dan Snow has admitted he had to pull his car over after his first Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special rehearsal as he thought he was going to “pass out”.

The broadcaster may be best known for presenting history programmes, but of late he has been put through his paces on the dance floor by professional partner Nadiya Bychkova as they prepare to take on the jive during the festive special of the BBC show.

Snow will go up against five other celebrities in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion 2023.

Speaking about the rehearsals, the 45-year-old said: “I used to think that I was quite fit, I like taking the kids up mountains, and after the first session with Nadiya, I got into the car, and I almost had to pull over at the side of the road because I thought I was going to pass out.

“It’s been so intense, my head and my legs, and my whole body was aching.

“I feel mentally as healthy and happy as I have been for a long time, dancing is really good for you, and I strongly recommend everyone get out there and start dancing.”

His partner Bychkova hailed him as a “perfect student” as he had been “very focused” and did his homework along the way.

She added: “He takes note, and when I threw something new at him, it meant he took a few steps back, and it can feel like when we finish rehearsal it’s not quite there, but then he comes back the next day and is like ‘I slept on it and I understand it better now’ and he’s much better. And that’s happened in every session.”

The Ukrainian dancer revealed she initially threw him in the deep end by scheduling an eight-hour rehearsal on his first day but they ended up scaling it back as she thought his “brain was going to explode”.

She added: “It’s so many steps and little details, but it’s fun, we’ve had such a beautiful vibe, and the energy in the room has been great and we’ve really enjoyed it.”

Snow also praised Bychkova as a teacher, adding: “I’ve been really privileged to have the best coaching.”

On the Strictly Christmas special, Snow will go up against BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, rugby star Danny Cipriani, Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and actress Tillie Amartey.

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.