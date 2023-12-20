Jess Glynne and Alex Scott among stars on Sports Personality red carpet

Pop star Jess Glynne and former Lioness Alex Scott were among the famous faces on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards ceremony.

The duo, who are reported to have been dating for several months, arrived separately at the event at MediaCity UK in Salford.

Jess Glynne arrives for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards (David Davies/PA)

Chart-topper Glynne, best known for hits such as I’ll Be There and Hold My Hand, sported a daring black trouser suit, with nothing underneath the plunging jacket.

The wide-legged trousers, which featured a split up to the knee, were teamed with black platform boots.

Ex-footballer Scott, who is now a successful broadcaster, wore a floor-length red dress with a panel cut out on the chest and a high split up the front.

Alex Scott was one of the hosts of the ceremony (David Davies/PA)

Scott hosted the ceremony with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding.

The main award of the night was presented to England goalkeeper Mary Earps by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The 30-year-old Manchester United star was a key part of the Lionesses side which reached the Women’s World Cup final in the summer and won Fifa’s Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

Mary Earps celebrates being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA)

Earps wore a dramatic black dress with a lace top and panels cut out on her waist.

Former Lioness Jill Scott also made a fashion statement on the red carpet, sporting pale blue trousers and a bejewelled top with pale blue feathery cuffs, teamed with a turquoise bag.

Jill Scott arrives for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards (David Davies/PA)

Elsewhere, England and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson opted for a pinstripe suit with black tie for the red carpet.

She teamed the double-breasted jacket and trousers with a white shirt and white boots.

Leah Williamson wore a pinstripe suit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Earps’ success on Tuesday night made her the third consecutive female winner of the award, after her England teammate Beth Mead won last year and US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu took the title in 2021.

Wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, jockey Frankie Dettori and golf star Rory McIlroy were the three other sports luminaries who made it on to the shortlist for the prestigious prize.