Danny Cipriani says he will break out ‘Dougie dance’ if he wins Strictly special

Rugby star Danny Cipriani has said he will break out his signature “Dougie dance” if he wins the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The professional rugby union player, 36, will be taking on the cha cha cha to hit song Celebration alongside professional dancer Jowita Przystal in a bid to be crowned the Christmas champion 2023.

He is among six celebrities who will battle it out on the dancefloor in the festive special, which will air on December 25.

Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystal (BBC/PA)

Reflecting on his favourite dance moves, Cipriani said: “Well what people know me for is the Dougie, because when I was 22, I scored a try and did the Dougie afterwards.

“Now I do the Dougie everywhere I go because I like it and add bits to it. It’s a good one to put smiles on faces.”

He also confirmed he would show off the move if he wins the show but that he has not thought too much about taking home the top prize.

“It’s not in my control, so I could be pleasantly surprised, or clap happily for whoever wins either way, or do the Dougie,” he added.

For his festive performance, he will be taking on the role of Santa Claus while Przystal will play Mrs Claus.

However, he revealed he will be putting a spin on the role as he will be wearing a waistcoat and no shirt for the performance.

Reflecting on why he signed up for the show, he said: “It was something that I definitely wouldn’t have done years ago. But I was with my friend and they said ‘You have to do it, you love to dance’.

“I felt it in my chest that it was the right thing to do, so I committed to that and felt like I wanted to do it, so I said yes.”

Rugby union player Danny Cipriani has swapped the rugby pitch for the dancefloor (Adam Davy/PA)

While he may be more accustomed to the rugby pitch, Cipriani said he enjoys moving to beat on the dancefloor.

“I enjoy the way that I move to the beat of the music. Because it makes me feel good,” he added.

“I think everyone looks good when they dance if they are giving it their best shot, even if they are out of beat, it still is a talent to do that because that’s different.

“There is no right or wrong way. So I enjoy dancing myself. Whether I look good or not is not down to me.”

On the Strictly Christmas special, he will go up against BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, history broadcaster Dan Snow and Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and actress Tillie Amartey.

The six couples will perform a festive-themed routine with the hope of impressing the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas – as well as the voting studio audience.

One pair will lift the sought-after Christmas trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 25 from 4.40pm.