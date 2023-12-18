Rolling Stones rockers celebrate milestone birthday for Keith Richards

Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood have marked the milestone 80th birthday of their Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards with a host of throwback images.

The original members of the rock band posted photos of them performing and laughing with Richards to social media on Monday to commemorate the occasion.

The day holds double significance for Richards as he also celebrates his 40th wedding anniversary to his wife Patti Hansen.

Sir Mick shared a photo on Instagram of him and Richards with their arms wrapped around each other as they beamed at the camera.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick”.

Wood also posted a selection of images of them playing guitar on stage from throughout the years on the road, writing: “Happy 80th birthday @officialkeef!”

The estate of the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts also wished Richards a “very happy 80th birthday” in an Instagram post which featured photos of the pair smiling while together.

Alongside the post, it wrote: “Charlie said of his lifelong friend, ‘Keith is the most interesting, the most different of us all… He’s a man of vision, and one of the few people who hasn’t really changed over the years.

“Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he’s always Keith. He’ll be in his room and all the stuff that makes him Keith will be there.

“The music’s going, the wine’s there, his guitar’s there, and he’ll be sitting in the middle of it all like some wonderful sultan.

“It’s fantastic. It’s not a new thing, it’s the way he’s always been.’”

Richards also marked his 40th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo of him and his wife cutting the cake on their big day.

“For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you. Keith”, he wrote alongside the post.

Sir Mick, Woods and Richards released their new album Hackney Diamonds in October, their first collection of original songs for 18 years and also the first album since the death of Watts in August 2021.

The 12-track offering features appearances from Watts as well as a host of global superstars including original member Bill Wyman, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

Following its release, it shot up the charts and secured the British band their 14th number one title.