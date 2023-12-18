Marvel breakout star Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Emerging Hollywood star Jonathan Majors has failed to restore his damaged reputation after being convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, British actress Grace Jabbari.

The US actor, who played Kang The Conqueror in Loki season one and two as well as in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, was found guilty of assault and harassment in New York on Monday after a two-week trial.

A lawyer for Majors said he “looks forward to fully clearing his name” suggesting an appeal against his conviction will be lodged.

While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said: “The evidence presented throughout the trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.

“Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.

“We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand.”

Priya Chaudhry, who represented Majors throughout the New York trial, said the actor “still has faith in the process”.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her, we are grateful for that,” she said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.

“Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

Jonathan Majors alongside Paul Rudd in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (PA)

The conviction has dealt a blow to Majors, who was once expected to lead the upcoming phase of the Marvel universe as supervillain Kang The Conqueror.

Following the verdict on Monday, US outlets were reporting Marvel has dropped Majors from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The actor has also lost endorsement deals and seen his drama, Magazine Dreams, pulled from its scheduled release earlier this month.

The 34-year-old Primetime Emmy nominee was on the verge of Hollywood stardom before his arrest in March on abuse charges, and is now set to be sentenced on February 6 where he faces up to a year in prison.

Marvel has been contacted for comment.