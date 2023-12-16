The Kelly Clarkson Show among first winners at Daytime Emmy Awards

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won best daytime talk series and best talk series host at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 50th annual ceremony recognising outstanding achievement in TV programming and craft has kicked off at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles – after being postponed in June in response to the Hollywood strikes.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the ceremony saw the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime talk series awarded to US singer Clarkson for her chat show – which had received a total of 11 nods ahead of the ceremony.

Executive producer Alex Duda, centre, and the team from The Kelly Clarkson Show accept the award for outstanding daytime talk series during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

The show beat four programmes including The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show to the title.

Clarkson later won best talk series host, in a category that also saw US actress Drew Barrymore and Ryan Seacrest nominated.

It comes after 11 current and former employees accused Clarkson’s talk show of being a toxic workplace and “traumatising to their mental health”, with complaints about being overworked and underpaid to Rolling Stone magazine earlier this year.

The Emmy wins also come weeks after Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was ordered to pay her back more than 2.6 million dollars for “unlawfully procured” TV deals he made while acting as her manager.

Singer and TV presenter Clarkson got her big break after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002.

It was previously announced that All My Children star Susan Lucci would be receiving a lifetime achievement award during the ceremony.