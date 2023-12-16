Bobby Brazier hopes to take viewers ‘on a journey’ during Strictly final

Bobby Brazier has said he hopes to take viewers “on a journey” ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday.

The soap star, 20, will compete against former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and screen and stage actor Layton Williams in a bid to win the glitterball trophy.

The celebrities will each perform three routines with their professional partners during the grand finale of the BBC dance competition.

Ahead of the final Brazier posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in which he said he was no longer the kid “spending days in bed” and “glued to his dads side”.

He said: “To inspire is the greatest privilege.

“Once the kid frozen in the car, or glued to his dads side, or spending days in bed.

“This is for us. Take the risk, do the thing, and just enjoy it.

“Thankyou for your support so far and thankyou for your support tonight and in the future, where would we be without you ?

“Enjoy the show tonight, I hope we take you on a journey. Love you.”

His dance partner Dianne Buswell also posted on her social media before the live show, sharing a video her father had sent her.

In the video he said: “Congratulations to Bobby and Dianne. You both have done extremely well in all of your past concerts over the series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Dianne, mum and I are very proud of the way that you have taught Bobby in such a short time, week in and week out.”

Elsewhere Leach thanked viewers and fans for their support.

On her Instagram page the TV actress said: “Thank you all for your support, you will never know how much it means to us.”

She added: “Because of you who vote for us every weekend, I have been able to have the time of my life on that dancefloor and now all that’s left to do is hopefully give you all a final that you will never forget!!!”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Across the finale, the celebrities will all perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance in their couples.

Leach and her partner Vito Coppola have chosen their American smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head in the style of Robbie Williams as their favourite dance.

They will also perform their dramatic paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI again, with their show dance a Jennifer Lopez megamix.

Meanwhile, stage and screen star Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin have picked their Argentine tango to Tattoo by Loreen as their favourite dance, which received a score of 39 last time they performed it.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The judges have also selected for them to revisit their quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter from week two, for which they received a score of 36 points, and their show dance will be to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo.

Elsewhere, Brazier and his partner Buswell will tug on heartstrings again as they reprise their emotional couple’s choice routine which was dedicated to Brazier’s mother Jade Goody, who died in 2009 aged 27 with cervical cancer.

They will also perform their samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, which the judges have picked for them, while their show dance will be a La La Land medley.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Global superstar Cher will perform during the finale and the cast of 2023 will return for one more routine.

This time the judging panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will offer their feedback and scores as guidance on each of the performances.

The public then decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2023.

Last year wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal were crowned the winners.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.