Little Simz and Stormzy lead Mobo Awards nominations

British stars Little Simz and Stormzy have four nominations each at the Mobo Awards, with both vying for album and video of the year.

The annual event, which recognises and celebrates black music and culture, will be held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield for the first time on February 7.

Mercury Prize winner Little Simz was nominated for best female act and best hip hop act, while her 2022 album No Thank You is in the running for album of the year and Gorilla – directed by Dave Meyers – is competing for video of the year.

Raye has been nominated for three Mobo Awards (Ian West/PA)

The London-born rapper’s 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert catapulted her into the big league, picking up a string of Ivor Novello, Brit and Mobo awards – including 20202 album of the year in a joint win with Knucks.

Meanwhile, Stormzy has been nominated for best male act and video of the year for Mel Made Me Do It, as well as song of the year for Hide & Seek from his 2022 album This Is What I Mean, which also secured a nod for album of the year.

Central Cee, PinkPantheress, J Hus and Raye each secured three nominations, with the three in the running for song of the year for Sprinter, Boy’s A Liar Pt 2, Who Told You, and Escapism respectively.

West London rapper Central Cee is also up for best male act alongside J Hus, who scored a nomination for album of the year with Beautiful And Brutal Yard alongside Raye’s My 21st Century Blues album.

British singer-songwriter Raye, real name is Rachel Keen, is competing against PinkPantheress – who was the BBC Sound of 2022 winner – for best female act.

Alison Hammond is nominated for for best media personality (PA)

Idris Elba is nominated for best performance in TV or film for his role as Sam in thriller Hijack, against Lashana Lynch as Izogie in The Woman King; John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone; and Letitia Wright for her role as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Alison Hammond, Maya Jama and Amelia Dimoldenberg are nominated for best media personality.

Mobo founder Kanya King said: “We are proud to champion this year’s incredible line-up of nominees for the 26th Mobo Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more.

“Since 1996, we’ve celebrated black music and culture, breaking new ground and leading the way, seeing Mobo evolve and innovate to champion outstanding talent beyond music.

“This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive.”

The hosts and performers for the February 7 ceremony will be announced “very soon”, organisers said.