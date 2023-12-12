Sam Thompson admits he was nervous before entering I’m A Celebrity jungle

Sam Thompson has spoken about his insecurities before heading into the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The former Made In Chelsea star was crowned champion of the ITV reality show on Sunday night, beating retired professional boxer Tony Bellew and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage to the title.

In his first social media post since winning the show, 31-year-old Thompson said he was apprehensive about starring on the reality programme, despite it being a childhood dream.

“When I first stepped foot in that jungle, I didn’t know what to expect, and I was a bit nervous about whether I was going to make myself look like a dick as I know I’m a bit full on especially when there’s a lot of people and energy around at all times,” he said on Instagram.

“Coupled with not knowing what was going on in the outside world, I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous,” he said on Instagram.

“Having said that, being on a show I genuinely never thought I’d get a chance to do, and getting to meet Ant and Dec and do all of these iconic experiences that I’ve always watched on the TV just made me so damn happy that I stopped worrying about all that on day 2.”

During his time on the show, Thompson was praised for talking about receiving an ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis last year and his enthusiastic personality proved a hit with viewers.