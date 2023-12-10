Masked Singer host Joel Dommett says new series is ‘the best’ yet

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett has said the new series is “the best” yet and that he is viewing it “in an entirely different way” following the birth of his child.

The ITV1 reality singing competition will return to screens this month with TV presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, chat show host Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan in the detective chairs.

On the programme, contestants are disguised in elaborate, themed costumes and tasked with singing in front of the celebrity panel who try to guess their identity.

Joel Dommett hosts the show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A host of new characters have been revealed for the upcoming series including Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar and Piranha.

There is also Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Weather and Rat.

Dommett, 38, who announced the birth of his first child in September, spoke about his return to the show and said: “It’s really cool. I think it’s certainly the best series but I think definitely my best series just because of my child arriving.

“I feel like it’s all so joyous and fun. I am viewing it all in an entirely different way.

“I think that’s what happens when you have children anyway and the fact that kids in the audience love it so much, I think it puts that entirely into a new context for me and I just love being a part of it.”

Discussing the show, former Big Brother presenter McCall, 56, added: “I think there’s so many emotional aspects to this show that I wasn’t really prepared for.

“I knew it was going to be fun and I knew it was going to be a bit ridiculous but I hadn’t factored in what it feels like to watch little kids in the studio and seeing how invested they are.

“Also, I hadn’t factored in what it might mean to the singers.

“So for lots of singers, it’s overcoming a huge fear that they’ve had.

“It might be doing something for their kids that they wanted to surprise them with.

Davina McCall is on the panel in the new series of The Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)

“It might be just for the hell of it. And also how weirdly emotional it can be.

“This series, Weather is an interesting character because they have such a beautiful costume and then an unmistakable voice. ”

Previous winners include Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, songwriter Joss Stone as Sausage, Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia as Panda and Busted’s Charlie Simpson as Rhino.

A festive special will air at 7pm on Christmas Day on ITV and The Masked Singer’s new series will start on Saturday December 30 at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.