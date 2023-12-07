Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in outdoor wedding in Mexico

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico in an elegant outdoor wedding.

The former High School Musical star, 34, shared photos on social media from the ceremony held at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum over the weekend.

Hudgens wore an ivory Vera Wang slip dress with a cowl neck, paired alongside an ivory tulle veil which was pinned into a sleek bun hairdo for the occasion.

Meanwhile, US baseball shortstop and outfielder Tucker, 27, donned a cream, double-breasted suit with a matching bow tie and brown shoes.

In the carousel of photos which were shared in a joint post with Vogue magazine, Hudgens and Tucker could be seen looking affectionately at each other while holding hands.

Another showed the couple during the outdoor ceremony which was held in the Mayan jungle surrounded by their friends and family.

The actress could also be seen posing with her bridesmaids as they got ready for the big day while wearing a different white outfit with sheer bellowing sleeves and feather details.

Hudgens told British Vogue that when they were searching for venues, she had been been unsure if they would be able to get their whole wedding party down the unpaved dirt road to the Tulum art museum, but once they arrived she knew it was the right one.

She said: “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before.

“It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to share their congratulations with the couple, including Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale who wrote “congratulations beauty”.

Her High School Musical co-star Corbin Bleu said “Congratulations V. Lots of love to you both!” while singer Joe Jonas commented a string of heart emojis.

Hudgens first met Tucker on a Zoom meditation class and later announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021.

The couple revealed they were engaged in February but Tucker reportedly proposed late last year.

Hudgens previously dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron as well as Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

Alongside the Disney series, she has starred in films Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick…Boom!.

She has also released two studio albums; V and Identified, in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Last year she took on host duties at both the MTV Movie and TV awards and the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.