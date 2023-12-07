Hugh Grant and Tilda Swinton lead star-studded Chanel Metiers d’Art show

Film, TV and music stars descended on Manchester for the Chanel Metiers d’Art show on Thursday.

Hugh Grant, sporting a black suit and white shirt, took time out from promoting his latest film Wonka to watch the fashion show alongside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, wearing a blue and brown tweed coat paired with Chanel earrings.

The couple, who married in 2018, were seated next to Narnia actress Tilda Swinton, wearing a black wool coat blazer paired with an unbuttoned white shirt and trousers, with a red lip gloss.

Gene Gallagher, left, and Lennon Gallagher attend the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in Manchester (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Music star Liam Gallagher’s children Gene and Lennon were sat in the front row dressed in Chanel, alongside British rappers Aitch and Bugzy Malone who were sporting a wool and black coat respectively.

Meanwhile Twilight actress Kristen Stewart was pictured styling a low cut black and white tweed dress with a flared skirt, paired with black boots and a selection of silver jewellery.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton was sporting a monochrome collared dress with silver buttons, white tights and ballet pumps for the fashion event.

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Metiers d’Art show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

British actress Jenna Coleman also put on an elegant display styling a brown tweed coat with black lapels and a tie belt, pairing the look with black heels.

While model and TV presenter Alexa Chung was pictured styling a similar look with a black and white wool coat paired with a black Chanel bag.

Thomas Street in Manchester was closed after it was transformed into a catwalk for one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events.