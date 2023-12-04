Kasabian: Leicester will become centre of the world when we play hometown show

Kasabian said fans can enjoy Leicester becoming “the centre of the world” when they return to their hometown.

Members of the rock band were speaking at the city’s De Montfort Hall ahead of a performance at Victoria Park for Summer Solstice II on July 6.

Kasabian played at the venue in 2014 for their Summer Solstice gig before going on to headline Glastonbury that year.

Kasabian will perform at Leicester’s Victoria Park next July (PA)

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno told the PA news agency: “The first one was so… just huge.”

He said “the next generation of” fans who were “10 maybe” during the first gig “can come and just enjoy” a “day where Leicester becomes the centre of the world. I mean, in our eyes anyway”.

He said: “People travelling in from all over the world, city shuts down, the albums are blaring from all the shops, and then the vibe.

“I mean, it’s just insane and we cannot wait to get out there, man.”

Bassist Chris Edwards said their original gig has taken on a “kind of folklore” as parents tell their children about the Leicester-formed band’s performance and said they now “can experience it for themselves”.

He said: “So although it’s been 10 years, it doesn’t seem like it. It’s come around pretty quick.”

Pizzorno said new record Happenings will have “big tunes” when it is released next year.

“It’s just melody, huge songs, really. I mean, that’s kind of the best way to describe it,” he said.

Drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter are among Kasabian’s members.

Tom Meighan, the former frontman of Kasabian (PA)

Former frontman Tom Meighan left in July 2020, citing “personal issues”.

He later admitted assaulting his partner Vikki Ager and apologised for his behaviour, saying he “struggled for many years with alcohol addiction”.

Meighan described the attack as “a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming”.

The first record since his departure, The Alchemist’s Euphoria in 2022, gave Kasabian their sixth UK number one album.

Tickets for the Victoria Park show go on sale from 9.30am on Friday.