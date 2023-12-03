George and Amal Clooney brave British rain for screening of The Boys In The Boat

George and Amal Clooney have braved the British storms as they took to the red carpet for a special screening of his new film The Boys In The Boat.

The Hollywood actor was pictured holding an umbrella to protect him and his human rights lawyer wife from the rain, which poured down at the event held at the Curzon Mayfair in central London on Sunday evening.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, 62, donned a sleek black suit and open-collar white shirt for the occasion while Amal, 45, wore a black velvet corset top and matching trousers paired with black heels.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive for a UK special screening of The Boys in the Boat in London (Ian West/PA)

George has directed the forthcoming American biographical sports drama, which is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Daniel James Brown.

Set in the 1930s, it centres on the University of Washington’s rowing team and follows them from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Joel Edgerton, George Clooney, Callum Turner and Bruce Herbelin-Earle attended the screening on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

The couple were joined on the carpet by stars of the film including Star Wars actor Joel Edgerton, Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner and French actor Bruce Herbelin-Earle.

Edgerton, who portrays Al Ulbrickson, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt, while Turner, who plays Joe Rantz, opted for a navy double-breasted suit paired with a blue tie and white shirt.