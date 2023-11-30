Ellie Taylor announces arrival of baby as she misses Royal Variety Performance

Ellie Taylor has announced she is missing the Royal Variety Performance due to the “surprise early arrival” of her baby.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed on Thursday evening arriving at the annual charity event where comedian Taylor was due to perform a stand-up routine.

On Instagram, the 40-year-old said she was expected to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in front of 4,000 people, including the royal couple, and posted a photo of “the fabulous outfit” she was going to wear.

“Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying ‘But his skin is just so SOFT!’ ten times an hour,” she wrote.

“Mother and baby doing well because mummy has access to morphine and baby has access to boobies.

“Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause!

“Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don’t worry…).”

The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, includes a headline performance by Cher and a celebration of Disney’s 100 years.

Other acts include pianist Lang Lang and Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley, comedian Rosie Jones, former Spice Girl Mel C and Swedish singer Zara Larsson.