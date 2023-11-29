Girls Aloud add extra dates to 2024 arena tour due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Girls Aloud have announced that they will be adding six extra dates to their UK and Ireland 2024 arena tour due to “unprecedented demand” following ticket pre-sales.

A post to the girl group’s social media on Wednesday said that second shows have been added in; Glasgow on Sunday June 9, Leeds on Sunday June 16, Birmingham on Wednesday June 19 and Liverpool on Sunday June 30.

There will also be third shows in Newcastle on Sunday June 2 and London on Tuesday June 25.

Earlier this month the group announced they would be reuniting for a tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The band announced the tour with a video which saw Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh reunite at a drive-in cinema where clips of the band performing their hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine, Call The Shots and Biology were played.

The tour will be a “celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans”, the social media announcement said.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour will go on general sale beginning December 1 at 9am.