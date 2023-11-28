Shortlist unveiled for 2024 Brits Rising Star award

The Last Dinner Party, Caity Baser and Sekou have been shortlisted for the 2024 Brits Rising Star award.

The prize, which recognises future stars of British music, will be announced on December 7.

Previous winners of the award, supported by BBC Radio 1, include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Sam Fender.

Adele collects her Critics Choice award in 2008, now named the Rising Star Award (Yui Mok/PA)

The Last Dinner Party, who will release their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy in February, said they are “honoured and thrilled” at the nomination.

The five-strong rock group said: “It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a Brit at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come.”

Baser, 21, said she “literally screamed for five minutes and chucked everything around my room” on discovering she had been nominated.

The X&Y singer, whose 14-track mixtape Still Learning will launch in March, said: “I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there.

“Now to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award for next year… me! Little old me… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It’s really a dream come true!”

Sekou is among the three acts shortlisted for the 2024 Rising Star Award (Brits/PA)

Leicester-born Sekou, 19, said: “Being nominated for Brits Rising Star is absolutely crazy. I grew up in a small town and watched the Brit’s every single year.

“The performances were always amazing – Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyonce.

“I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang ‘Someone Like You’ for the first time and being like… yes, that’s going (to) be me one day. Don’t even get me started on Beyonce.

“I’m so grateful to be considered for this.”

The award is open to British artists who, as of October 31 2023, have not yet achieved an official album charts top 20 placing or achieved more than one top 20 chart placing in the official singles chart.

The shortlist is selected by an invited panel of “music editors and critics” as well as those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday March 2 at the O2 arena, which will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.