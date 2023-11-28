Sarah Lancashire ‘thrilled’ to scoop Rose d’Or award for BBC’s Happy Valley

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire said it was “thrilling” to receive a performance of the year award for her portrayal of Catherine Cawood in the BBC drama.

The Rose d’Or Awards ceremony, which celebrates international excellence in entertainment programming, was held in London and hosted by comedian David Baddiel.

Creator Sally Wainwright’s final season of Happy Valley has seen a raft of nods for Lancashire’s performance as a no-nonsense sergeant, as well as James Norton for playing villain Tommy Lee Royce and for the show itself.

The Rose d’ Or Awards 2023 with Sarah Lancashire (Simon Wilkinson/C21 Media Content London/PA)

Collecting her performance of the year award, Lancashire said: “This is thrilling, (I want to) thank those who are responsible for bringing this amazing series to screen.”

The BBC also scooped best documentary for The Man Who Played With Fire while ITV’s The 1% Club, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, picked up the award for studio entertainment.

British series A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou took home the best comedy entertainment award.

Demetriou said: “What a lovely looking award this is. It needs to be said, David’s opening monologue is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.

“Congratulations fellow nominees. This was a lovely night. Thank you so much. It’s really exciting.”

Jamie Demetriou also took home the best comedy entertainment award (Simon Wilkinson/C21 Media Content London/PA)

The ceremony also saw American actress Ayo Edebiri win the emerging talent award for her breakout performance as Sydney in hit comedy drama The Bear.

In a pre-recorded speech, Edebiri said: “Thank you so much to Rose d’Or and EBU (European Broadcasting Union) for this amazing award, it’s such an honour. I’m in astounding company, and to see any sort of acknowledgement for my work is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s a real privilege.”

The Shamima Begum Story on the BBC won the audio award, alongside Sky’s docu-film Nothing Compares which took home the arts accolade.

Kathryn Ferguson, director of Nothing Compares which follows the Sinead O’Connor’s rise to fame, said: “It was a huge privilege to make Nothing Compares and to do so with Sinead’s blessing.

“As I’m sure you’re all very aware, we lost her this summer which was devastating.

“Ironically, it seems she had to pass for the full impact of her bravery, her extraordinary talent and her importance as a truth teller to be fully realised and appreciated.”

HBO hit The White Lotus was awarded best drama, while the lifetime achievement award was presented to French director, writer and producer Josee Dayan.

Lancashire, Dayan and Edebiri join previous recipients of Rose d’Or special awards, including Sir David Attenborough, Brian Cox, Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, James Corden, John Cleese and the late Dame Angela Lansbury.

