Kate Middleton’s sheer dress on catwalk revealed in first-look The Crown photos

Actress Meg Bellamy can be seen in a see-through mesh dress as she portrays the Princess of Wales in The Crown, in a moment often referred to as the one when William first became smitten with Kate.

First-look images released by Netflix, from part two of the final season of the glossy royal show, will introduce newcomers Ed McVey as Prince William, Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Luther Ford as Prince Harry.

The princess is depicted wearing a sheer black and blue dress in one of the images, with another showing a young William and Kate talking to each other in a room.

As a university student, Kate Middleton first caught the attention of 19-year-old Prince William when she strode down the catwalk in the sheer dress for a charity fashion show.

A first look at The Crown part two (Netflix/PA)

In 2001, William and Kate lived a few doors apart at St Salvator’s hall of residence at St Andrews in Fife and became friendly, socialising together and playing tennis.

She captured his attention in March 2002 when the prince forked out £200 for a front-row seat for the fashion show, where Kate appeared in a see-through lace dress which revealed her black underwear.

Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles in the series, appears in a still alongside the actors playing Harry and William, who are pictured in ski gear at the bottom of a mountain.

Imelda Staunton is also depicted in her role as Queen Elizabeth and she stands alongside Sir Jonathan Pryce, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh.

Part one of the Netflix series, which explored the events surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, was released on November 16 and part two of the hit drama will debut on December 14.