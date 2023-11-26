Ninth celebrity ‘really gutted’ to depart Strictly Come Dancing

The ninth celebrity has said they are “really gutted” to depart Strictly Come Dancing.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has missed out on dancing in the quarter-finals for the BBC One show’s musicals special as she went home during Sunday’s results show episode.

The 39-year-old faced Bad Education star Layton Williams, 29, in the dance-off after they both landed in the bottom following the judges scores and a public vote.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke chose to save Williams and professional Nikita Kuzmin after they re-performed an American Smooth routine to It’s Oh So Quiet by Bjork.

Carlos Gu and Angela Scanlon during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Du Beke said: “I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can. It was the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far.

“This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I’m going to vote to keep in to the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita.”

However, head judge Shirley Ballas opted for Scanlon and professional Carlos Gu’s cha cha routine to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Ballas, known as the Queen of Latin, said: “Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

However, she did not have to put down her casting vote and Scanlon, who previously presented the rebooted Robot Wars with Irish comedian Dara O’Briain and hosts Your Home Made Perfect, was eliminated.

Scanlon said: “It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience.

“I have made the best friend in this man (Carlos).

“We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy.

“He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much.

“I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there.

“My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends.”

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Gu said she has worked “so hard” before adding: “Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing.”

The results show also featured Scottish rock band Texas singing Inner Smile, a dance from professionals Vito Coppola and Luba Mushtuk and what the show described as “whodunnit-inspired routine” from Strictly’s dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for a musicals special on Saturday December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.