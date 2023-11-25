Nigel Farage ‘surprised’ I’m A Celeb stint has not seen him do more trials

Nigel Farage has said he is “surprised” he has not picked by the public to do more Bushtucker trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Ukip and Brexit party leader has competed in a few of the trials on the ITV1 show and volunteered to do one in a recent episode.

However, the last politician to compete, former health secretary Matt Hancock, received consecutive public votes to take part in the tasks.

It was revealed during Friday’s show that Farage’s team lost.

Former boxer professional boxer Tony Bellew also appeared to be upset at this news and shout over presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during the instalment as they were closing out the show.

In Saturday’s episode, Bellew also told them: “I’d still rather see a (video assistant referee) VAR (replay) situation to be honest.”

McPartlin replied saying: “He’s not having it.”

He added: “You know as a result of losing today, two of you must face a trial because later today the camps will merge, so this is your chance to feed all of the celebrities in camp tonight.”

Donnelly then revealed that Farage and Bellew would be facing a drinking challenge called Down Your Sorrows.

Farage, who previously admitted he has health problems which prevent him from doing certain trials, said: “I’ve been surprised I haven’t been picked more during the week to be honest with you. So, here I am.”

Bellew said: “I have no idea, mate. They just want to see a big dopey Scouser… drink a load of crap.”

After drinking the drinks, the pair won all 12 stars for camp.

Josie Gibson has questioned if Farage was wearing deodorant during a recent episode of I’m A Celeb. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson criticised Farage’s cleanliness etiquette and questioned whether he put on deodorant.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “There’s been times where we’ve been on trials and Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy.

“He’s been washing, he’s been washing every day, he still stinks, I don’t what it is… but (he’s) really started using his deodorant now which is a really good thing.”