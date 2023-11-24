Cher, Jorja Smith and Sooty among those in race to secure Christmas number one

Cher, Jorja Smith and Sooty are among those in the race to secure this year’s Christmas number one single.

Internet personality LadBaby has officially stood down, following their record-breaking streak of five chart-topping festive singles.

The official Christmas number one is a British institution and has previously been secured by musical talent that includes The Beatles, Spice Girls, Boney M and Ed Sheeran.

Every year a host of classic Christmas songs re-enter the charts, meaning festive tracks such as Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody or Last Christmas from Wham! could make it to number one.

Other festive tracks known to climb the singles chart in December include Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl, Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You.

A number of new Christmas-themed releases could out shine the classics, however.

English singer Mimi Webb recently released Back Home For Christmas, while American pop band One Republic has come out with a single called Dear Santa.

There is also Cher’s DJ Play A Christmas Song in the mix and Andrea Bocelli’s Festa, which features in the 2023 John Lewis Christmas advert.

LadBaby made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 (Official Charts Company/PA)

Currently, Lovin On Me by American rapper and singer Jack Harlow is dominating the charts, so if the song maintains its success the track could develop into a Christmas number one.

Another popular and recent release is The Beatles “last song” Now And Then, who made history by topping the UK singles chart a record 54 years since their previous number one.

There are also some retailer exclusives which have a shot at securing the number one title.

R&B singer Smith, 26, who recently released her album Falling Or Flying, has come out with a cover of East 17’s Stay Another Day.

Elsewhere, Eurovision star Sam Ryder has released a festive original called You’re Christmas To Me.

Meanwhile, charity singles in the running include a cover of The Nolans titled I’m In The Mood For Christmas from Sooty the glove puppet; I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday from Rock Choir; and Nala the Station Cat with Check Meowt.

Chief executive of the Official Charts Company Martin Talbot said: “With LadBaby stepping back after five years as winners, this year’s race looks as open as ever.

“Aside from the Sleaford Mods’ cover of West End Girls for Shelter, Sooty is batting on behalf of Great Ormond Street Hospital, a Rock Choir is raising money for Cash for Kids, and we even have a trance pussycat called Nala supporting the homeless and the RSPCA.

“Plus, of course, there will be a range of classics, arguably led this year by Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, celebrating its 50th anniversary. What a Christmas chart race it is going to be.”

The run-up will start on December 15 through to 23.59pm on December 21 – and the winner of 2023’s official Christmas number one will be announced on December 22 live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart.

The full top 100 official Christmas singles chart and albums chart will be published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.