The Pogues star Shane MacGowan discharged from hospital ahead of Christmas

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has been discharged from hospital ahead of his upcoming birthday on Christmas Day, his wife has announced.

The Irish singer, 65, has been receiving care in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for an infection.

In an update posted on Wednesday night, his wife Victoria Mary Clarke tweeted an image of MacGowan in a hospital bed wearing a scarf and bobble hat.

Alongside the post she wrote: “Shane got out of the hospital! We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent’s it’s the best!

“And special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for your help.”

MacGowan revealed he was diagnosed with encephalitis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year’s Eve.

It is is an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed, according to the NHS website.

MacGowan was born on Christmas Day 1957 in Pembury, Kent, to his mother Therese, who was a Feis Ceoil singer, and father Maurice.

From the 1980s, he lead the Irish punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit festive song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.

In 2018, The Pogues frontman and journalist Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp.

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.