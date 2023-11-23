Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix team up for I’m A Celebrity challenge after row

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have teamed up to complete a challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – days after she vowed not to speak to him.

YouTuber Rose, real name Ornella Rose Hollela, volunteered to take part in a challenge titled Slam Dunk’d before First Dates star Sirieix offered to join her in Thursday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

It came days after Rose, who has lost both her parents, said she would not speak to Sirieix or eat the food he prepares in the jungle after he remarked he was old enough to be her father.

In the Bush Telegraph, fellow campmate Danielle Harold said: “They’ve been quiet, not talking for a couple of days. I think this will bond them even closer, for sure, I hope.”

The pair, representing the Home camp, competed in the head-to-head challenge against Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes – the Away camp – hours after the 10 campmates were split into two teams.

They took it in turns to dunk their opponents in an ice tank and score points, with Rose and Sirieix later discovering they had won the challenge by four points.

The pair exchanged high fives during the competition and shared a hug at the end of the challenge.

Rose, who compared Sirieix to basketball players Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, said: “I think we were an absolutely great team, I think we smashed it.”

Winning the challenge put the Home camp, coached by new arrival champion jockey Frankie Dettori, in the lead in a race to win a luxury breakfast.

At the end of the episode, it was announced the public had voted for Rose to take part in the next trial – Touchdown Of Terror – for the Home team, while food critic Grace Dent was voted in for the Away camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.